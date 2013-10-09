Jonas Brothers Cancel Entire Tour, Including Milwaukee Stop

Jonas Brothers, the pop trio rapidly outgrowing their status as teen favorites, have canceled their entire 19-date tour just two days before it was supposed to begin, Us Weekly reports. There have been signs of rifts within the band for a while, as members have pursued solo projects, and according to the magazine, "the three brothers—Nick, 21, Joe, 24 and Kevin, 25—just aren't on the same page about the band." A representative for the band reportedly told Us the group's future "remains to be seen."

This means the band's planned stop at the Riverside Theater on Monday, Oct. 28 isn't going to happen anymore.