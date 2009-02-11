Kenny Chesney @ Marcus Amphitheater, July 3

Summerfest has announced its second Marcus Amphitheater headliner for 2009 and it's... another country act. Kenny Chesney, the former Mr. Renee Zellweger and proud, oft-shirtless singer of the you-can't-make-this-up C&W hit "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," will top a July 3 bill that also features Miranda Lambert and Lady Antebellum.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Chesney joins fellow patriot George Strait, who plays a separate, previously announced June 29 concert, on the very short list of performers booked as Summerfest headliners. Smart money says more country acts will be announced soon.