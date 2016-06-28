Kick Back With The New Sat. Nite Duets Single, "TAFKA Salieri"

Milwaukee indie-rock mainstays Sat. Nite Duets have announced they'll release a new album with the awesomely apt title Air Guitar this fall. Ahead of its Sept. 16 release, the group has posted a new single from the record, and it's one of the most easygoing they've ever written.

With its breezy, Velvet Underground-y riffs and Yo La Tengo-esque earnest, "TAFKA Salieri" sounds like it was recorded from a set of big, comfy bean bag chairs in a basement rec room. It's yet another good look for a band that is perennially shifting through multiple good looks, thanks to their rotating songwriting responsibilities.

You can stream the track below.