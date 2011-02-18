Kings Go Forth and I'm Not a Pilot Win Radio Milwaukee Awards

×

The Milwaukee bands I'm Not a Pilot and Kings Go Forth took home best band and best album honors respectively at Radio Milwaukee's Milwaukee Music Awards last night. 88Nine announced the winners of its listener choice awards over the air yesterday afternoon and at a ceremony last night at the Wherehouse. The complete list of winners is below:

Best Disc We Missed: ¡OYE! - In My Mind



Saturday Session of the Year: DJ SLYM



Blog of the Year: Muzzle of Bees - http://muzzleofbees.com

Best Music Video: Fatty Acids - "Astrovan"

Most Memorable Live Show: Prophetic at Summerfest

Best CD Artwork: Faux Fir - "Faux Fir"

Catchiest Song of the Year: Herman Astro - "Sambawete"

Solo Artist of the Year: Ethan Keller

Song of the Year: The Wildbirds - "Like A Cigarette"

Album of the Year: Kings Go Forth - "Outsiders Are Back"

Best Local Benefit Show: 2010 Pablove Benefit Concert (selected by staff)Milwaukee Music Ambassador Award: Summerfest's Vic Thomas (selected by staff)