Klassik's Death of a Beatmaker

Though Milwaukee producer Klassik makes hip-hop, those 10years he spent studying jazz (some of them under saxophonist Berkley Fudge) haven'tgone to waste. Variegated jazz chord progressions run through Klassik's compositions,which he works out on piano before converting to MIDI beats.

