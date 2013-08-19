Kochanski's Concertina Owner Finds Neighborhood Support After Shooting Armed Robbery Suspect

×
The owner of Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall met with the District Attorney's Office this morning to review the death of an armed robbery suspect at his bar. On Friday morning around 12 a.m., Andy Kochanski shot and killed one of three men who attempted to rob the historic polka bar. In a statement following the meeting this morning, Kochanski's lawyer said the bar owner is cooperating with the investigation into the robbery and has not been accused of any wrongdoing:
"I would like to state that I did what I had to do to protect my customers and myself," he wrote in one post. "I have no regrets and would do it again if need be.PLEASE do not let this keep you from having a great time here. PLEASE do not let this tarnish this neighborhood. This could and has happened anywhere.You should ALWAYS feel safe here."
As Fox 6 reported, this isn't the first time Kochanski has pulled a weapon on a robber.
“There was another attempted robbery during my Christmas party which I dealt with pretty much the same way. I have no regrets doing it and I would do it again,” he told the station.
Andy Kochanski, owner of the historic Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall, and his attorney Daniel Morgan Adams, met with the Milwaukee County District Attorneys Office who quickly reaffirmed Mr. Kochanski’s justified and appropriate use of his firearm in self-defense. Mr. Kochanski will continue to support law enforcement’s efforts to hold the other two robbers accountable through the criminal justice system.In the wake of the shooting, Kochanski has continued business as usual. The bar remained open over the weekend, and has found support from neighbors on Facebook, where Kochanski's posts about the incident have attracted dozens of encouraging comments and hundreds of likes.
Mr. Kochanski would like to thank the Milwaukee County law enforcement community for their professional handling of his situation. He would also like to thank the entire Milwaukee community for their overwhelming support. Mr. Kochanski extends an open invitation to all members of the community to come to the Beer Hall for a drink and good time.
