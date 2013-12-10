Lady Gaga Will Headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater

Summerfest has announced its first 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner: Lady Gaga. The pop provocateur's latest album Artpop hasn't been a smash quite on the scale of her previous albums, The Fame Monster and Born This Way , but it still debuted at number one on the charts last month, and has yielded the moderate hits "Applause" and "Do What U Want." The singer will be looking to juice album sales next year with a big tour behind the record, titled with typical theatrical flair "the Artpop Ball," which will include her performance at the Marcus Amphitheater on Thursday, June 26.

Tickets run between $40 and $105, and go on sale Monday, Dec. 16 at noon. People following Summerfest on Facebook or Twitter or via email alerts can gain access to a pre-sale that runs from 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.