Latest Flame Prepares for its Farewell Shows with Two Digital Compilations

Milwaukee's Latest Flame records announced this summer that it was packing up shop after 12 years, but promised that first it would go out with a bang. Today the label released the final lineup for its weekend of going away shows at Club Garibaldi in late October. That complete lineup is below, along with two digital samplers featuring acts from of those shows. You can stream them below.

Friday, Oct. 23 @ Club Garibaldi – 8 p.m.

We Are Hex (Indianapolis, IN)

Nervous Curtains (Dallas, TX)

Go Go Slow w/Karl J. Paloucek plays the songs of Fuckface (Milwaukee, WI)

Last Giant plays the songs of System and Station (Portland, OR)

The Response (Milwaukee, WI)

Body Futures (Milwaukee, WI)

Saturday, Oct. 24 @ Club Garibaldi – 5 p.m.

Troubled Hubble (Elburn, IL)

The Gunshy (Chicago, IL)

Police Teeth (Seattle, WA)

IfIHadAHiFi (Milwaukee, WI)

WAXEATER (Kentuckiana)

Heavy Hand (Milwaukee, WI)

Trophy Wives (Louisville, KY)

Testa Rosa (Milwaukee, WI)

Karl J. Paloucek (Chicago, IL)

