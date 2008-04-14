A Once in a Lifetime Chance To... Attend a Press Conference.

×

RECENTLY, LOCAL MILWAUKEE RADIO STATION WQBW RAN A CONTEST TO SEND ONE OF THEIR LISTENERS TO LOS ANGELES TO ATTEND A PRESS CONFERENCE BY M�TLEY CR�E ON APRIL 15. LOCAL WINNER KRISTINE LANGE WILL BE IN HOLLYWOOD TOMORROW INTERVIEWING THE BAND AND "BREAKING" THE NEWS OF THEIR MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.



M�TLEY CR�E IS ONE OF THE BEST-SELLING AMERICAN ROCK ACTS, HAVING SOLD OVER 75 MILLION ALBUMS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING 25 MILLION COPIES IN THE U.S.

I get e-mailed so many absurd announcements that there isn't enough time to comment on them all, but this one stood out in particular, and not only because it was written in all caps:

Now, my sincere congratulations go out to winner Kristine Lange, but I can't help but wish she'd won a better prize. On the excitement scale, attending a press conference ranks somewhere between volunteering at the polls during an off-year election and handing out tiny calendars in front of a baseball park.

Who knows, though? Maybe Motley Crue will use this historic press conference to announce that they're breaking up, but not before they give an on-the-spot farewell performance, with guest appearances from Mick Jagger, Pamela Anderson and Eddie Van Halen. And maybe they'll personally invite the winner of the "win a chance to silently attend our press conference" contest back to their hotel room for a wild, after-press-conference party. And she'll almost certainly receive a "Motley Crue Press Conference 08" collectors T-shirt, right?



The band may be aging, but from what I hear their press conferences are still as unhinged as ever.