A Once in a Lifetime Chance To... Attend a Press Conference.

RECENTLY, LOCAL MILWAUKEE RADIO STATION WQBW RAN A CONTEST TO SEND ONE OF THEIR LISTENERS TO LOS ANGELES TO ATTEND A PRESS CONFERENCE BY M�TLEY CR�E ON APRIL 15. LOCAL WINNER KRISTINE LANGE WILL BE IN HOLLYWOOD TOMORROW INTERVIEWING THE BAND AND "BREAKING" THE NEWS OF THEIR MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.
M�TLEY CR�E IS ONE OF THE BEST-SELLING AMERICAN ROCK ACTS, HAVING SOLD OVER 75 MILLION ALBUMS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING 25 MILLION COPIES IN THE U.S.
Now, my sincere congratulations go out to winner Kristine Lange, but I can't help but wish she'd won a better prize. On the excitement scale, attending a press conference ranks somewhere between volunteering at the polls during an off-year election and handing out tiny calendars in front of a baseball park.
Who knows, though? Maybe Motley Crue will use this historic press conference to announce that they're breaking up, but not before they give an on-the-spot farewell performance, with guest appearances from Mick Jagger, Pamela Anderson and Eddie Van Halen. And maybe they'll personally invite the winner of the "win a chance to silently attend our press conference" contest back to their hotel room for a wild, after-press-conference party. And she'll almost certainly receive a "Motley Crue Press Conference 08" collectors T-shirt, right?
The band may be aging, but from what I hear their press conferences are still as unhinged as ever.