Crime And Punishment
Irrational Man
Woody Allen’s latest film, Irrational Man, concerns a philosophy professor (Joaquin Phoenix) who decides to commit murder. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:19 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
APT's Fascinating 'Crime and Punishment'
In addition to himself, the mind of Raskolnikov (Matt Schwader) is occupied by six other characters in American Players Theatre's production of Crime and Punishment: his mother Pulcheria Alexandrovna, the detective Porfiry, the reluctant pr... more
Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Nas Drops Racial Slurs
Perhaps he really is a free speech advocate, or more realistically he's just pushing-buttons to generate interest in his upcoming album the same way he did with his contentiously titled last one, Hip-Hop Is Dead. Either way, it looks like Nas is .. more
Apr 21, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Once in a Lifetime Chance To... Attend a Press Conference.
Apr 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Crime and Punishment
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is celebrating the leap-year tonight with a pair of parties Crime and Punishment ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crime and Punishment
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its pared-down production of Crime and Punishment Crime and Punishment ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crime and Punishment
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its pared-down production of Crime and Punishment Crime and Punishment ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Mind of a Murderer
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Crime and Punishment ,Theater more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater