Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Keri Hilson to Play Marcus Amphitheater

Lil Wayne has added a 40-date second leg to his I Am Music tour, which includes a performance at Milwaukee's Marcus Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Supporting act Rick Ross will rejoin Lil Wayne for the second leg of the tour, but the rest of the lineup has been rejiggered: Out are Nicki Minaj and Travis Barker; they've been replaced by pop singer Keri Hilson, the electro-hop group Far East Movement and R&B singer Lloyd.

Tickets for some tour dates will go on sale on May 20 through LiveNation.com, though it is unclear if tickets for the Milwaukee performance will be available on that date.

The Aug. 10 concert will follow the scheduled June 16 release of Wayne's ninth album, Tha Carter IV.