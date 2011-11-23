Local Music Wrap-Up: Maidens, Trapper Schoepp, The Promise Ring

Maidens, a Milwaukee foursome that experiments with the varying textural and rhythmic signatures of metal and post-hardcore, will release its latest EP (and its first with its current lineup), Shallows, this Friday at the Cactus Club. "We\'re kind of split on whether we consider ourselves more hardcore band or metal," explains drummer Brian Brown. "One of our guitar players, he\'d say hardcore. For the majority of the band, we come from listening to the heavier, more metal stuff. But all of us really like the slower, melodic style music, bands like Sigur Rós and more atmospheric stuff. In the great scope of things, there are a lot of bands that try to call themselves post-metal, but we really do try to have more of a distinct variety." Shallows is streaming on Bandcamp.

Friday also marks the release of the latest album from Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, who will open for The .357 String Band\'s final Milwaukee performance at the Turner Hall Ballroom that night, you can sample the rootsy rock \'n\' roll group\'s new Run, Engine, Run at the band\'s Soundcloud page. If you can\'t make Friday\'s show, Schoepp and the Shades will also perform Dec. 8 at Yield.

There\'s a whole lot of exciting activity in The Promise Ring camp: The band is reuniting for at least a pair of concerts in February, including a Feb. 24 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, and is prepping a rarities album for release next summer, the A.V. Club\'s Matt Wild reports.

In other local indie-rock reunion news, El Oso have regrouped for a couple of December shows. The band, whose members went on to play in Kid You\'ll Move Mountains, John the Savage and Those Royals, shares a show with Maritime Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Cactus Club. They also have a Facebook page now, where you can stream their last EP, Making Love, Making Beds.

Here\'s some re-tweetable news from Jaill: Next Thursday, Dec. 1, at Hotel Foster, the band will be playing a free show as a five piece, debuting a bunch of new songs.

Nobody ever claimed that running an independent record label was easy, but Gilead Media owner Adam Bartlett has fallen on some particularly bad luck. The Oshkosh label, which has put out releases from Milwaukee acts Northless and Get Rad, is struggling to make ends meet after being stiffed nearly $5,500 by a former distributor, Tyler Maas reports. Bartlett has decided to push forward with the label anyway, and has slashed prices on much of his catalog. If you want to help him out, you can do so by picking up a discounted album or two from Gilead\'s online store.

The local hip-hop duo Logic and Raze performed last week on Radio Milwaukee for the station\'s 414 Music segment. You can stream the performance here, or direct download it here.

Joshua Miller profiles the rock trio Moon Curse in this week\'s issue of the Shepherd.

And WMSE is halfway through its Kickstarter campaign to update its in-house studio, and has raised nearly $7,000 so far. The station has 29 more days to raise the rest of its $30,000 goal.