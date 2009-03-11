A Look at Bonnie "Prince" Billy

Angelina Krahn this week wrote a great article about the hermetic Will Oldham, and how his old-fashioned ideals could cap his music career. It's a must-read.

Some wonky background on the interview itself: Interestingly, Oldham's publicist requested some background information about Angelina before setting up the interview, since she likes to give Oldham an idea of who he'll be talking with. In all my years of setting up interviews like this, I've never seen that. (Really, it'd be great if all publicists were that considerate of their clients, willing to take a couple extra minutes to set up interviews where there could be a real connection, rather than just 20 minutes of cold Q&A.)

I told the publicist that Angelina is primarily an visual art critic who sometimes writes music for the paper, and apparently those credentials were adequette, since she spent the better part of an hour on the phone with an engaged Oldham, coming away with some great insights into a performer that isn't always easy to decode.