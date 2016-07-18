Lord Huron, Robert Delong and Best Coast to Headline 2016's Rock The Green

Milwaukee's Rock The Green launched in 2011 with the goal of providing a cleaner, more sustainable model for music festivals. The festival took several years off after losing its title sponsorship, but this year it'll return to a new location, Reed Street Yards on Freshwater Way, on Sept. 17. Today the environmentally friendly fest announced its lineup, which features a wide variety of upbeat acts, including peppy folk-rockers Lord Huron, electronic singer-songwriter Robert Delong, and indie-rockers Best Coast.

The complete lineup is below:

Main Stage

Lord Huron

Robert Delong

Best Coast

The Heavy

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Trapper Schoepp & The Shades

Pedal-Powered Stage

Eagle Trace

Great Lake Drifters

Evan Christian

$35 pre-sale tickets are on sale now through Rock The Green's website with the code GREEN through July 20. General-public tickets go on sale July 21.