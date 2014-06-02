Lorde Will Headline the BMO Harris Pavilion in September

The breakout music star of 2013—and a star in the true, global phenomenon sense of the word—New Zealand alternative-pop singer Lorde will make her first appearance in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 26 with a show at the Summerfest grounds’ BMO Harris Pavilion. The Pabst Theater Organization, which is co-presenting the show with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (the Summerfest people), announced the show in grand fashion this morning with a press conference at the stage.

The announcement occurs as the Pabst team is prepping for its first concert at the BMO Harris Pavilion, Wednesday’s Vampire Weekend show. These likely won’t be the only shows the Pabst team hosts at the outdoor venue. Spokesman Andy Nelson confirms that the Pabst has designs on hosting as many as several concerts a year at the outdoor stage.

Tickets for the Lorde show are $55.50 for lower bowl reserved or general admission standing tickets, $45.50 for upper bowl reserved seats and $35.50 for rear standing room tickets. They go on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m., but first there will be a pre-sale that fans can register for beginning today at 9 a.m. and running through Tuesday, June 3 at 10:59 a.m.

Gates for the show open at 6 p.m., and openers Majical Cloudz begin at 7 p.m.