Marnie Stern Opens Up On Her Self-Titled Album

In a widely circulated interview with Impose Magazine postedonline this week, guitar hero Marnie Stern took swipes at Best Coast, dismissing singer BethanyCosentino's one-dimensional songs about boys and cats as “unacceptable." Some critics cast these comments as the opening salvo of a cat fight. “Nopart of Stern’s put-down touches on gender, but one would have to assume thatshe turned her attention to Best Coastas opposed to any number of arguablyunworthy-of-buzz buzz actsbecause while Stern has successfully made inroadsinto the male-dominated world of technical guitar playing, Cosentino fulfills afew female stereotypes (Specifically: oodles of lyrics about pining after boys,a rudimentary display of guitar-playing ability) some may take offense to,” NewYork Magazine posited.



That’s a whole lot of words to put into somebody’s mouth, especially somebody like Stern who views gender as a non-issue. By every indication, Stern’scomments were driven not by feminist ideals, but rather by a standard that she holds all musicians to: that music should be personal. In her Impose interview, Stern chastised Best Coast’s stock subjectmatter by comparing it to “an ’80s hair metal band saying ‘I want pussy’ … That’snot showing any part [of yourself].” In an interview earlier this year withTime Out New York, she voiced similar criticisms of lo-fi music in general: “Thelo-fi, “I don’t know how to play but it’s fun” [attitude]I don’t understandthat at all. It seems like a faux spontaneity that’s not natural at all. I likemusic where the real personalities show through; with [bands today], it seemslike all strutting.”



Stern's stance on honest songwriting has hardened with each of her own albums.Her debut, In Advance of the Broken Arm, was often deliberately cryptic, but she openedup considerably on her 2007 follow-up, This Is It and I Am It… That shiftcontinues on her upcoming self-titled album, hermost emotionally complex yet, due Oct. 5 on Kill Rock Stars.



Marnie Stern opens with a song that typifies the songwriter's newly direct approach, “For Ash,” aeulogy she wrote upon learning an ex-boyfriend had committed suicide. As with most of the album, the ache is palpable, but "For Ash" is not a simple sad song. On the contrary, it's bright and alive, almost joyous at times. As Stern copes with the loss, she consoles herself withwarm memories of a man she recalls with overwhelming affection. It’s not untila half album later, on “Cinco De Mayo,” that she enters the anger stage of thegrief process. Over panic-attack guitars and pillow-beating drums, her voicecracks with betrayal as she bellows a broken promise: “You will always be here!”



Every song has stakes, often explicit ones. “This! Does! Matter!” Stern chants tothe wild, bucking guitar squeals of “Nothing Left.” After ruminating on a relationshipshe can never have (or at least never sustain), she ends the wistful “TransparencyIs The New Mystery” with an prolonged sigh: “I need this.”





Only the shrillest, most braying tones havebeen cut from Stern’s sound, and they’re not missed. They were a relic of a time when Stern was on some level trying to alienate and drive awaylisteners. Now all she’s concerned with is inviting them in.





MP3: Marnie Stern - "Transparency Is The New Mystery"

What'sremarkable is how Stern achieves such poignancy and sweetness without compromisingthe bombast and goofball pep that made her earlier material such a blast.Even on the most downtrodden songs, Stern still shreds on her guitar like she's scoring a "Mighty Morphin PowerRangers" battle scene, as drummer Zach Hill wailson his kit with prog-metal showiness.

