Matthew Sweet Will Revisit "Girlfriend" at Shank Hall

It\'s been more than 20 years since Matthew Sweet, still reeling from his divorce, recorded his third album, <em>Girlfriend</em>, a modest modern-rock hit at the time that has since built up a reputation as one of the best power-pop albums of the \'90s. To commemorate that just-passed anniversary, Sweet has been playing <em>Girlfriend</em> in its entirety on his current tour, which includes a just-announced performance at Shank Hall on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Sweet has also been performing songs from his latest album, last year\'s <em>Modern Art</em>, on many of these tour dates.<br /><br />Tickets for his Shank Hall concert are $25.<br />