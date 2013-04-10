Meek Mill Will Play Club Onyx Monday

Few rappers could claim a better 2012 than Meek Mill, the shouty Maybach Music Group rapper who last year released a fantastic mixtape, Dreamchasers 2 , and a respectable (if surprisingly staid) commercial debut, Dreams & Nightmares . The rapper's recent tours have steered him away from Milwaukee, but that will change on Monday night, when he makes an appearance at Club Onyx, 3120 W. Villard Ave. V100's Reggie Brown hosts the event, which will also include DJ sets by DJ Momo and DJ Manny, according to the flyer for the show.

Embedded below are a handful of Meek Mill's recent standout tracks.