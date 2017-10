×

June 26 8:00 pm Robert Delong

10:00 pm Diplo

June 27 10:00 pm Dropkick Murphys

June 28 10:00 pm Cake

June 29 10:00 pm Imagine Dragons

June 30 10:00 pm The Wailers

July 2 10:00 pm Empire of the Sun

July 3 10:00 pm Leann Rimes

July 4 10:00 pm Skillet

July 5 10:00 pm Nelly

July 6 10:00 pm 311

July 7 10:00 pm The Mavericks

Summerfest this morning announced the headlining acts for one of its biggest stages, the Miller Lite Oasis.