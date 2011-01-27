How Did Milwaukee Fare on "American Idol"?

In a scene that hinted she may not be very popular with the folks in the show’s editing room, Jennifer Lopez marveled over the view of “the ocean” on last night’s Milwaukee audition episode of “American Idol,” and indeed, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Lake Michigan view made a gorgeous backdrop for the “Idol” judges and their Coca-Cola cups. The two-hour episode was a welcome bit of exposure for a city that doesn't get much, and Milwaukee couldn't have asked for a much more flattering portrayal. Though the producers couldn’t resist several easy “Happy Days” references, overall they depicted the city as green, vibrant and youthful, rich with interesting architecture, natural resources and genuinely friendly people. The only contestant that played into harsh Wisconsin stereotypes was a shrill Green Bay Packers enthusiast more interested in touting her team loyalty than advancing to Hollywood.

Over 50 contestants advanced to the show’s next round, many of them from out of state (including Chicago's Chris Medina, whose truly devastating personal story undoubtedly raised the bar for seasons to come). The three advancing Milwaukeeans with the most camera time were Steve Beghun, a 27-year-old auditor with an accountant’s sense of humor and an unexpected but remarkably blithe voice; Scott Dangerfield, an unassuming 20-year-old bro who impressed Jennifer Lopez with an Amos Lee song; and Naima Adedapo, a 25-year-old Summerfest maintenance worker who sang the hell out of Donny Hathaway’s “For All We Know."

Thinly sourced Internet spoilers claim one of these three has advanced to the show's top 20. See if you can guess which one from these clips: