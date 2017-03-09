Here's Milwaukee's 2017 Jazz in the Park Schedule

One of Milwaukee's most popular summer concert series, Jazz in the Park will return to Cathedral Square Park for its 26th year in June, with a lineup heavy on Milwaukee favorites like Extra Crispy Brass Band, Christopher's Project, Streetlife and Foreign Goods. It's a schedule that should please even some of the city's pickiest jazz fans, who in the past have ribbed the series for prioritizing bands with only dubious connections to the genre. Though this year's lineup takes a few detours into jazz-adjacent genres like blues and soul, the bulk of the lineup really is grounded in jazz.

The complete lineup is below. Each Thursday's show runs from 6 to 9 p.m., following a 5 p.m. happy hour featuring specials from the park's vendors.

June 1 – Extra Crispy Brass Band

June 8 – Clave Y Afinque

June 15 – The Rhythm Rockets

June 22 – Legends of Milwaukee Jazz

June 29 – Alma Afrobeat Ensemble

July 6 – The Blues Disciples

July 13-16 – Bastille Days (No Jazz in the Park)

July 20 – Christopher’s Project

July 27 – Paul Spencer Band

Aug. 3 – Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

Aug. 10 – Salsa Manzana

Aug. 17 – “Fresh Faces” of Milwaukee Jazz

Featuring Foreign Goods & Roxi Copland

Aug 24. – Incendio / Terra Guitarra

Aug 31. – Streetlife featuring Warren Wiegratz / Vivo