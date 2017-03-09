Here's Milwaukee's 2017 Jazz in the Park Schedule

One of Milwaukee's most popular summer concert series, Jazz in the Park will return to Cathedral Square Park for its 26th year in June, with a lineup heavy on Milwaukee favorites like Extra Crispy Brass Band, Christopher's Project, Streetlife and Foreign Goods. It's a schedule that should please even some of the city's pickiest jazz fans, who in the past have ribbed the series for prioritizing bands with only dubious connections to the genre. Though this year's lineup takes a few detours into jazz-adjacent genres like blues and soul, the bulk of the lineup really is grounded in jazz.
The complete lineup is below. Each Thursday's show runs from 6 to 9 p.m., following a 5 p.m. happy hour featuring specials from the park's vendors.
June 1 – Extra Crispy Brass Band
June 8 – Clave Y Afinque
June 15 – The Rhythm Rockets
June 22 – Legends of Milwaukee Jazz
June 29 – Alma Afrobeat Ensemble
July 6 – The Blues Disciples
July 13-16 – Bastille Days (No Jazz in the Park)
July 20 – Christopher’s Project
July 27 – Paul Spencer Band
Aug. 3 – Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
Aug. 10 – Salsa Manzana
Aug. 17 – “Fresh Faces” of Milwaukee Jazz
Featuring Foreign Goods & Roxi Copland
Aug 24. – Incendio / Terra Guitarra
Aug 31. – Streetlife featuring Warren Wiegratz / Vivo