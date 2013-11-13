Milwaukee's Heartthrob Are Calling it Quits After Thursday's Show

A Milwaukee dream-pop group that guarded vulnerable emotions behind a punky sneer, Heartthrob quietly released a raw but extremely promising debut EP earlier this fall, the WMSE live session Love Efficient . Now it looks like their won't be a followup: The band's show Thursday at the Riverwest Public House will be there last. They'll share the bill with Genders (from Portland), Work (from here) and Max Holiday, of Young Holidays, doing a DJ set.

If you missed the group's EP the first time around, you can stream it below, via Bandcamp.