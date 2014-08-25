Milwaukee's Vinyl Theatre Sign with Fueled By Ramen, Ready New Album

A decade after Fall Out Boy and their ilk brought third-wave emo to alt-rock airwaves hungry for a new sound ( any new sound), Fueled By Ramen remains a commercial powerhouse, with a roster that includes reliable unit shifters like Paramore, Young the Giant, Twenty One Pilots and fun. After all these years, the label is still the holy grail for Warped Tour-leaning bands with serious commercial ambitions. It's big news, then, that Milwaukee's Vinyl Theatre became the latest act to sign with Ramen, especially given how selective the label is about taking on new bands. It's not a total surprise, though, given how Vinyl Theatre has shared tours with Twenty One Pilots and how in vogue the band's style of synth-slicked alternative rock is. This was a smart signing, and they should fit right in on the label.

Vinyl Theatre announced the signing last week, along with news of a new album, Electrogram , due Sept. 23. They'll play a Milwaukee show with Twenty One Pilots soon after, on Saturday, Oct. 4.

You can watch the video for Electrogram 's first single, "Breaking Up My Bones," below.