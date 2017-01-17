The New Pornographers Will Play The Pabst Theater with Waxahatchee

The Canadian indie-rock super group The New Pornographers—quite possibly the only indie-rock "super group" that's actually earned the title—will play the Pabst Theater on Thursday, April 20 as part of a tour behind their new album. Interestingly, we don't know anything about that album yet: what it's called, when it'll be released, what it'll sound like, whether Dan Bejar will be on it, etc. The band hasn't teased so much as a song from it yet, but that hasn't stopped them from announcing this 15-date tour with opener Waxahatchee.

Tickets are $29.50 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at noon. Every ticket will include a download of the new album, according to the venue. Below you can stream the title track from the group's previous album, Brill Bruisers .