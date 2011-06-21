New Release Wrap-Up: Bon Iver

by

After a debut album that was so infamously confined to a cabin in the woods, it can't help but come as a shock how nomadic Bon Iver's follow-up full length is, even if its expansiveness has been foreshadowed by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon's recent side projects. His new Bon Iver, Bon Iver sets its sails high, drifting from one loosely connected mood piece to the next, each titled after a location (real or imagined), and many colored by the electronic abstractions of Volcano Choir, the session-player soft-rock of Gayngs or the plaintive guitar tones of the 2008 album Vernon produced for Land of Talk, Some Are Lakes. Vernon's feat is packing so many divergent ideas into a record that nonetheless feels every bit as intimate and purposeful as For Emma, Forever Ago, and song for song Bon Iver easily matches the gut-punch beauty of that debut.

Also out this week:

Atari Teenage RiotIs This Hyperreal?

Dave AlvinEleven Eleven

GomezWhatever's On Your Mind

IceageNew Brigade

Jill ScottThe Light of the Sun

LMFAOSorry For Party Rocking

Matt NathansonModern Love

PitbullPlanet Pit

Simple PlanGet Your Heart On!

Ty SegallGoodbye Bread

“Weird Al” Yankovic - Alpocalypse