New Release Wrap-Up: John Legend and The Roots

The self-titled record from TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek’s side project MaximumBalloon sounds like the last thing fans might have expected from the usuallydaring producer: a TV on the Radio album. Though Sitek doesn’t veer outside hiscomfort zone, guest spots vocals from Karen O, David Byrne, Holly Miranda and(of course) TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe and Kyp Malone keep the record movingbriskly from track to track.
Maroon 5 teamed up with Back in Black producer Robert “Mutt” Lange for theirnew Hands All Over, a sleazier outing from the usually squeaky clean soul-popband.
Former System of a Down singer Serj Tankian leaves metal behind and delves evendeeper in the waters of orchestral progressive rock on his second solo albumImperfect Harmonies.
Santana covers songs that did not need to be covered on hisnew Guitar Heaven: The Greatest Guitar Classics of All Time.
After a 13 year break, sometimes noise god Michael Gira returns to Swans withthe viciously heavy My Father Will Guide Me Up a Rope to the Sky.
And an overhauled Margot and The Nuclear So and Sos cut back on thepreciousness and dial up the rock on their latest disc, Buzzard, but it’s stilla Margot and The Nuclear So and Sos album. Nothing to see here; move along.