New Release Wrap-Up: Smith Westerns, Tennis, The Decemberists

Chicago’sfresh-faced Smith Westerns spit-shine their would-be glam-popinto honest-to-goodness glam-pop on their new sophomore album Dye It Blonde, adelirious continuation of T. Rex, John Lennon, Mott the Hopple and The OnlyOnes, giddy with teen crushes and laden with chaste come-ons. The band deftly recreates Mick Ronson’s studio-enhanced ear candyno small feat, but the real draw here is the songs. Vibrant, tightly crafted and chargedwith an in-the-moment immediacy, they transcend the bland nostalgia of so manyother retro-minded indie-rock albums. Smith Westerns aren’t interested inthrowbacks for the sake of throwbacks; they recreate the sound of the ’70s notfor kitsch, but because it so perfectly captures the spirit ofyouth.



On the opposite end of the nostalgia spectrum, this week also seesthe release of the debut album from the husband-wife team Tennis, Cape Dory. Anoxiously precious throwback to ’50s doo-wop and early surf-pop, it plays intoall the traps Smith Westerns so deftly avoid, coasting on kitschy affectations without bothering to develop an honest songwriting voice. Those samecriticisms, of course, can be leveled at Best Coast, whose success is almostcertainly to blame for the rise of acts like Tennis, but at least Best Coast’sBethany Cosentino conveys some real personality. Tennis’ Alaina Moore just modelshers around the vaguest idea of girl-pop icons like Lesley Gore and Brenda Lee. Moore is blandly sweet, unabashedly romantic, a bit of a dreamer, and, well, that’sabout it. One thing she’s not, however, is a real person, let alone an interesting or genuine songwriter.



Also out this week:



The Decemberists tone it way the fuck down on their new The King is Dead, honoring the jangling college rock of the ’80s with help from R.E.M.’s PeterBuck and roots-music darling Gillian Welch. It's all very tasteful, though Colin Meloy still sings like he's auditioning to be a replacement member of The Proclaimers.



Social Distortion return with Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, while Robert Pollardreleases his latest, Space City Kicks. Fun, if unsurprising fact: Robert Pollardhas released over 10 full-length albums in the time it took Social Distortionto follow up their 2004 disc Sex, Love and Rock 'n' Roll.



Gregg Allman goes rustic on his new Low Country Blues. It should shock nobodybased on that title that the record was produced by T-Bone Burnett.



And Chicago pysch-rockers Disappears follow up their 2010 debut Lux with the new Guider.