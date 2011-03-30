New Release Wrap-Up: Wiz Khalifa, Peter Bjorn and John, Britney Spears

Quite a busy week for new releases: Wiz Khalifa celebrates his major-label debut; Peter Bjorn and John pretend Living Things never happened; the specter of Britney Spears issues another album she may or may not have had any hand in making; and Milwaukee's own Heidi Spencer releases her first record for Bella Union (which you can temporarily stream here).

Here's what's new:

Bibio - Mind Bokeh

Boney James - Contact

Boxer Rebellion - Cold Still

Erland & The Carnival - Nightingale

Funeral Party - The Golden Age of Knowhere

Generationals -Actor-Caster

Hunx And His Punx - Too Young To Be In Love

Los Lonely Boys - Rockpango

The Mountain Goats - All Eternals Deck

Obits - Moody, Standard And Poor

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart - Belong

Peter Bjorn and John - Gimme Some

Radiohead - The King Of Limbs [CD release]

Snoop Dogg - Doggumentary

The Sounds - Something To Die For

Britney Spears - Femme Fatale

Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds - Under Streetlight Glow

Within Temptation - The Unforgiving

Wiz Khalifa - Rolling Papers

YELLE - Safari Disco Club