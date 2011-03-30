New Release Wrap-Up: Wiz Khalifa, Peter Bjorn and John, Britney Spears

Quite a busy week for new releases: Wiz Khalifa celebrates his major-label debut; Peter Bjorn and John pretend Living Things never happened; the specter of Britney Spears issues another album she may or may not have had any hand in making; and Milwaukee's own Heidi Spencer releases her first record for Bella Union (which you can temporarily stream here).
Here's what's new:
Bibio - Mind Bokeh
Boney James - Contact
Boxer Rebellion - Cold Still
Erland & The Carnival - Nightingale
Funeral Party - The Golden Age of Knowhere
Generationals -Actor-Caster
Hunx And His Punx - Too Young To Be In Love
Los Lonely Boys - Rockpango
The Mountain Goats - All Eternals Deck
Obits - Moody, Standard And Poor
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart - Belong
Peter Bjorn and John - Gimme Some
Radiohead - The King Of Limbs [CD release]
Snoop Dogg - Doggumentary
The Sounds - Something To Die For
Britney Spears - Femme Fatale
Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds - Under Streetlight Glow
Within Temptation - The Unforgiving
Wiz Khalifa - Rolling Papers
YELLE - Safari Disco Club