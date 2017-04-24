Noname, Strand of Oaks and Field Report Will Headline Radio Milwaukee's Summer Block Party

× Expand Noname

Over its 10 year run, Radio Milwaukee 88.9 has grown from a modest community station operating out of an unassuming stretch of a Milwaukee public studio to a major powerhouse with its own glamorous headquarters in Walker's Point. To celebrate its tenth anniversary, the station will host a free block party on Saturday, June 24 outside of its studio space at East Pittsburgh Avenue and South Barclay Street, featuring a host of local and national names.

The poetic Chicago rapper Noname—a Chance The Rapper collaborator who proved herself a star in her own right on her 2016 album Telefone —will headline, supported by indie rocker Stand of Oaks and Milwaukee folk-rock royalty Field Report. The event will also feature local food vendors, art installations and Milwaukee-themed games.

The complete tentative schedule is below.

• 3 p.m. - Abby Jeanne

• 4:15 p.m. - D'Amato

• 5:30 p.m. - REYNA

• 6:45 p.m. - Field Report

• 8 p.m. - Strand of Oaks

• 9:15 p.m. - Noname