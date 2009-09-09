One Last Music Festival in the Third Ward

Good news for anybody hoping to squeeze a little more life out of the summer: Promoters have announced the second annual Pabst Blue Ribbon Street Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 in the Third Ward, near Erie and Water Street. The lineup is entirely local, an inspired mix of festival regulars and not-so-usual suspects that includes The Rusty Ps, The Celebrated Workingman, Scarring Party, Fresh Cut Collective and DJ Madhatter.

Milwaukee's outdoor festival season ends far too early, so it's great to see the city take more advantage of the fall before the long hibernation.