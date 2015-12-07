Pablove's Seventh Benefit Concert Looks to Milwaukee's '90s Rock Scene

The Pabst Theater Group announces a slew of shows at its venues this morning, including stand up Bill Maher, watermelon-smasher Gallagher and a solo unplugged performance of Throwing Copper from former live singer Ed Kowalczyk, but there's one that stands out with particular local significance. The Pablove foundation will host its seventh annual fundraiser to support children with cancer, and once again the lineup will feature a host of acts with ties to Milwaukee's '90s alternative scene, including The Lovelies, Pet Engine and Gufs singer Goran Kralj. The show is Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Turner Hall Ballroom.