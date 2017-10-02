Paramore, Walk The Moon, Foster The People and Phoenix to Headline FM 102.1's Big Snow Shows

× Expand Paramore - Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes

Winters are a good time to be an alternative music fan in Milwaukee. Each year the local alt-rock station FM 102/1 rounds up an impressive assortment of touring acts for its annual Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave, and this year's lineup features perhaps its biggest lineup yet, with headliners including Paramore, Walk The Moon, Foster The People and Phoenix.

Here's the lineup:

Thursday, Nov. 30

Walk The Moon

Foster The People

AJR

Friday, Dec. 1

Paramore

Dashboard Confessional

The Wrecks

Saturday, Dec. 2

Phoenix

Cold War Kids

Lord Huros

Welshly Arms

All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets for the first night are $40.50 ($50.50 for V.I.P.). Tickets for the second night and third nights are $42.50 ($52.50 for V.I.P.). They go on sale this Friday, Oct. 6 at 10:00 a.m. There will also be an online presale for FM 102/1 Club members will run Thursday, Oct 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. that will include ticket packages with $10 off two-day packages and $15 off three day ones.