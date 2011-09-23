Paul Simon to Play the Riverside Theater

Iconic songwriter Paul Simon will headline the Riverside Theater on Friday, Nov. 11, the venue announced this morning. Simon is touring behind this April's So Beautiful of So What, one of his best reviewed albums since his landmark 1986 world-fusion album Graceland. It's the work of a songwriter who sounds far younger than his 69 years, building textured, polyrhythmic tracks from guitars and loops.

Simon will be joined on this tour "by a stellar band of musicians including Cameroonian guitarist Vincent Nguini, drummer Jim Oblon, pianist Mick Rossi, saxophonist/keyboardist Andrew Snitzer, bassist Bakithi Kumalo, guitarist Mark Stewart, master percussionist Jamey Haddad and multi-instrumentalist Tony Cedras," the venue wrote in a press release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 30 at noon and are $50, $80 or $125.