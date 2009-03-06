Pitchfork Festival Announces Headliners

The Pitchfork Music Festival (July 17-19, Chicago's Union Park) has announced this year's first batch of headliners, and they're pretty impressive:
Friday
Built to Spill
The Jesus Lizard
Yo La Tengo
Tortoise
Saturday
The National
Pharoahe Monch
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
Sunday
Grizzly Bear
The Walkmen
Vivian Girls
Friday night will see the first Chicago show in 11 years from The Jesus Lizard, a band that's influence has grown considerably over the last half decade, as Milwaukee's music scene attests. And in a spin on the All Tomorrow's Parties formula, where band's perform classic albums in their entirety, this year Friday's headliners will play sets selected by fans, who get to vote for which song they want to hear when they buy a ticket.
Three thoughts:
1. We'll get to hear "Autumn Sweater."
2. We'll get to hear "Carry the Zero." Maybe a very long version.
3. With all due respect to Tortoise, who knows the names of any of their songs?