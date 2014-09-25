Pizzle Lends a Track to Honorable C Note's Compilation

Peruse the tracklist of Atlanta producer Honorable C Note's latest mixtape From Then Til Now and you'll find a host of luminaries from the Gate City rap scene, including 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Peewee Longway and Rich Homie Quan. Right along them you'll also find Milwaukee rapper Pizzle, who contributes the tense, to-the-point cut "Today" to the tape.

This isn't Pizzle's first collaboration with a noteworthy producer: He's also worked with Meek Mill/Ace Hood producer Jahlil Beats and frequently records with Wiz Khalifa/Curren$y beatmaker Cardo.

"I linked up with Honorable C Note through Cardo," Pizzle tells the Shepherd . "I guess Cardo was playing a record I had called 'Euphoria' over Xbox Live, and C Note inquired about the artist. He followed me and reached out to me and we've been working ever since. He's flown me out to ATL a few time and is heavily involved with Grand Design ."

Grand Design is Pizzle's long in the works upcoming release. It doesn't have a hard release date yet, but in the meantime, you can stream "Today" below.