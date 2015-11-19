Prepare For the Weekend with Platinum Boys' Latest Single, "Downtown"

× Expand Photo by Rachel Buth

Milwaukee's Platinum Boys are coming off of one of the year's best rock 'n' roll records, this winter's infectiously debauched Future Hits, but they've got a few more songs to share before the year is up. On Dec. 4 they'll release a new EP, Junior Varsity , on the Minneapolis label Forged Artifacts, and today Tiny Mix Tapes premiered its single "Downtown," a characteristically carefree jam about all the wonderful possibilities a weekend holds. No disrespect to Macklemore (well, some disrespect) but this is how a song called "Downtown" is supposed to sound.

Stream it below.