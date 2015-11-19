Prepare For the Weekend with Platinum Boys' Latest Single, "Downtown"

Milwaukee's Platinum Boys are coming off of one of the year's best rock 'n' roll records, this winter's infectiously debauched Future Hits, but they've got a few more songs to share before the year is up. On Dec. 4 they'll release a new EP, Junior Varsity , on the Minneapolis label Forged Artifacts, and today Tiny Mix Tapes premiered its single "Downtown," a characteristically carefree jam about all the wonderful possibilities a weekend holds. No disrespect to Macklemore (well, some disrespect) but this is how a song called "Downtown" is supposed to sound.

Stream it below.