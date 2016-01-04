Producer Randal Bravery Headlines the First Audible Electricity Show of 2016

One of the co-founders of Milwaukee's Ruby Yacht label, Randal Bravery has so far kept a mostly low profile as a solo performer, but with Milo attracting new attention to the label after a breakout 2015, that could change this year. A few days before Christmas, Randal released his latest cassette, Ganymede Bartender , a 19-minute suite of heavily textured, chilled-out electronica that plays like a soundtrack of sorts to the winter solstice, capturing the blissful calm of the season.

For those without a tape deck, it's also streaming on Bandcamp:

× <a href="http://randalbravery.bandcamp.com/album/ganymede-bartender">Ganymede Bartender by Randal Bravery</a>

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Randal will play his first show of the year, when he tops the latest installment of the Audible Electricity experimental music series at Acme Records. He'll be joined on the bill by fellow Ruby Yacht act Emmanuel Fade and Sun//Decrease, a trio featuring WC Tank, adoptahighway's Barry Paul Clark and musician Devin Drobka.

The show starts at 6 p.m. and is free, though donations are welcome.