Summerfest announced this morning its first round of side stage headliners for 2010, a typically eclectic mix of returning staples and a few acts new to the festival. The acts are listed below by date: June 24: Sheryl Crow Colbie Caillat June 25: Public Enemy Jeff Beck June 26 Thievery Corporation Phil Vassar June 30: Moody Blues Chevelle Puddle of Mudd July 1: The Hold Steady Date undetermined: Sound Tribe Sector 9 (STS9)