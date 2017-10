The R.E.M. That Never Fully Was

×

That Muzzle of Bees post is all the excuse I need to post my own favorite R.E.M. song, "Country Feedback," a funereal respite from the mostly chipper pop of the band's scattered 1991 major-label debut, Out of Time. Every version of the song I've ever heard absolutely guts me:

­Part of what makes these songs so beguiling is that they're the outliers of R.E.M.'s catalog, suggesting a path that the band considered but never traveled. Although the band's pining melodies have long lent themselves to acoustic treatments—and still do —the band has never recorded a true acoustic album, or even a follow-up to Automatic for the People, preferring instead frilly, one-dimensional studio-pop albums or, for last year's comeback record, electric-rock throwbacks. That folky, baleful undercurrent that runs through the group's cryptic early work still exists, though, and if the band focused on tapping it again I have no doubt that they'd be able to create something as fresh and as pure as Automatic.