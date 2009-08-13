R.I.P. Les Paul

Waukesha-born Les Paul, a rock and jazz pioneer and inventor who created the electric guitar as we know, died today of pneumonia, the Associated Press is reporting. He was 94.

Paul was lucid and active in his final years, playing concerts regularly. He was also well celebrated back home. Last year the Discovery World museum opened an exhibit in his honor, and he christened the exhibit with a homecoming performance at the Pabst Theater.

The Shepherd's Dave Luhrssen and Martin Jack Rosenblum conducted a career-spanning interview with Paul for that occasion, where Paul reflected on his inventions and innovations.

"My whole life has been dedicated to chasing the sound," he said. "All of my inventions have been chasing the sound."