R.I.P. Scott Weiland

Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland has died at age 48, multiple publications are reporting. Weiland's official Facebook page confirmed the news with a post this morning that read, "Scott Weiland, best known as the lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, passed away in his sleep while on a tour stop in Bloomington, Minnesota, with his band The Wildabouts. At this time we ask that the privacy of Scott’s family be respected."

The singer, who had publicly struggled with substance abuse, had been scheduled to perform in Milwaukee on Sunday with The Wildabouts at Turner Hall Ballroom.