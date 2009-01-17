Radio Milwaukee's Top 100 Songs of 2008

Radio Milwaukee posted yesterday its long-teased, listener-voted list of the top 100 songs of 2008, and save for a handful of oddities and the inevitable exclusions (the station is biased against anything too heavy, hip-hop, punk or otherwise), it's a pretty unimpeachable list. The complete list is posted on the station's Soundboard blog, the top 20 are below:

20. Death Cab For Cutie - �Cath��

19. Kanye West - �Love Lockdown�

18. Asah - �Jailer�

17. The Constellations - �We�re Here To Save The Day feat. Asher Roth�

16. My Morning Jacket - �I�m Amazed�

15. Vampire Weekend - �A-Punk�

14. Duffy - �Mercy�

13. Estelle - �American Boy�

12. Radiohead - �House of Cards�

11. TV On The Radio - �Crying�

10. Little Jackie - �28 Butts�

9. Atmosphere - �You�

8. David Byrne & Brian Eno - �Strange Overtones�

7. Death Cab For Cutie - �I Will Possess Your Heart�

6. Fleet Foxes - �Ragged Wood�

5. Lupe Fiasco - �Streets On Fire�

4. MGMT - �Electric Feel�

3. Adele - �Right As Rain�

2. M.I.A. - �Paper Planes (DFA Remix)�

1. Kings of Leon - �Sex On Fire�