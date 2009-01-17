Radio Milwaukee's Top 100 Songs of 2008

Radio Milwaukee posted yesterday its long-teased, listener-voted list of the top 100 songs of 2008, and save for a handful of oddities and the inevitable exclusions (the station is biased against anything too heavy, hip-hop, punk or otherwise), it's a pretty unimpeachable list. The complete list is posted on the station's Soundboard blog, the top 20 are below:
20. Death Cab For Cutie - �Cath��
19. Kanye West - �Love Lockdown�
18. Asah - �Jailer�
17. The Constellations - �We�re Here To Save The Day feat. Asher Roth�
16. My Morning Jacket - �I�m Amazed�
15. Vampire Weekend - �A-Punk�
14. Duffy - �Mercy�
13. Estelle - �American Boy�
12. Radiohead - �House of Cards�
11. TV On The Radio - �Crying�
10. Little Jackie - �28 Butts�
9. Atmosphere - �You�
8. David Byrne & Brian Eno - �Strange Overtones�
7. Death Cab For Cutie - �I Will Possess Your Heart�
6. Fleet Foxes - �Ragged Wood�
5. Lupe Fiasco - �Streets On Fire�
4. MGMT - �Electric Feel�
3. Adele - �Right As Rain�
2. M.I.A. - �Paper Planes (DFA Remix)�
1. Kings of Leon - �Sex On Fire�