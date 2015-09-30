The Who Have Rescheduled Their BMO Harris Bradley Center Concert

The Who disappointed this fall when they announced that they'd postponed all remaining dates on their "The Who Hits 50!" anniversary tour, including an Oct. 13 at Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center, because singer Roger Daltrey had contracted viral meningitis. The classic-rock band has made good on their promise to reschedule, though. Today the band announced a new date for their Milwaukee show: Monday, March 21.

Tickets for the Oct. 13 show will be honored at this one.

For his part, Daltrey says he is recovering nicely. "I am now on the mend and feeling a lot better," the singer said in a statement.