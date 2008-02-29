The Roots Get Violent

…and here I was thinking Nas’ album would be the most controversial release of the year. In The Roots' amazing/frightening new video for “75 Bars,” Black Thought drops more N-bombs than a Quentin Tarantino film as the band brutally beats a kidnapped white man, dousing him in gasoline and lighting a match.

Who is this anonymous victim? We’re never told, but judging from the horror on his face, we’re supposed to sympathize with him at least a little.

This is one of the most confrontational songs that Roots have ever cut, and easily one of the most vicious music videos ever filmed. The violence may be mostly implied, but it borders on Saw-worthy. It’s only a matter of time until Bill O’Reilly gets his hands on this—and I’m sure that’s exactly what the band is hoping for.