Rusty P's Look to the South on Their Bounce-Heavy Latest Single, "Innersection"

One of Milwaukee's most tenured hip-hop groups, the Rusty Pelicans have been at it for more than two decades now. While most rap acts burn out or fall into a holding pattern, though, the Rusty P's have continually found new ways to keep things fresh in recent years, seeking out new sounds, new producers and taking the kinds of risks that rap acts of their era aren't generally known for.

The group's latest single, released today in advance of their annual Danksgiving show at Mad Planet tonight, is another switch-up likely to surprise old guard fans who still remember these guys from their "Tread Water" 7-inch. Produced with Harry Fraud-ish symphonic flair by Charley Cooks, "Innersection" looks to the thick grooves of southern rap, as a couple of the guys rap with a distinctive UGK bounce. Like so many of the risks the group has taken over the last few years, it pays off.

You can stream the track below, and catch the group at Mad Planet tonight. The show starts at 9 p.m. and features Vincent VanGREAT with Ninja Sauce, Luxi, Twan Mack and DJ One L.