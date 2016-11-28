See Who Survives GGOOLLDD's Gory "Undercovers" Video

Ahead their headlining show this Friday at Turner Hall Ballroom with Har Mar Superstar, GGOOLLDD have shared a new music video. Billed as a short film, the "Undercovers" video from director Savannah Ziemann finds Milwaukee's most glamorous electro-pop band caught in the middle of nowhere after their van breaks down. And, as with 99% of all movies with that premise, things soon take a turn toward the horrific, as band members are picked off one after another under unclear circumstances.

Watch the gory video below.