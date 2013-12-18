Share Your Music Lists at Milwaukee's Top 10 Albums of the Year Party

By now the critics have spoken, and if you follow music closely, you’ve probably seen at least a dozen lists of the best albums of the year. Funny thing about critics, though: They tend to get things wrong. Returning after a short hiatus to a new venue, Frank's Power Planet, Milwaukee’s Top 10 Albums of the Year Party invites average music fans and compulsives to get together and mingle about their favorite albums and songs of the year. They can write their top 10 on a giant Post-It note and stick it the wall of Frank’s to share with everyone, or sign up for a guest DJ slot and share some of their favorite songs from their iPod or iPhone. This free party will also feature the rarest thing: free beer (while supplies last, at least).

The party begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29. In advance, attendees can post their top 10 lists to the public blog at toptenmke.blogspot.com with the login: top10mke@gmail.com and the password: yourtop10.