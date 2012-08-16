Sleigh Bells Will Play Turner Hall on Oct. 24

Sleigh Bells will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, Oct. 24, the venue announced this morning. It\'ll be the Brooklyn noise-pop duo\'s first concert in Milwaukee since their <a href=\"/article-12756-sleigh-bells-a-mad-planet.html\">inaugural performance</a> here in 2010, at the much-smaller, sardine-packed Mad Planet. They\'ll have roughly twice the amount of material to play behind this time; in February, they released their second album, <em>Reign of Terror</em>. <br /><br />Tickets are $20 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 17 at noon. The percussive hip-hop producer AraabMuzik opens.<br /><br />