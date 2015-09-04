Soul Low Pull Out None of the Stops For Their "I Want To Die" Video

Milwaukee's Soul Low have a gift for twisty, tangly indie-rock, but they showcased a more immediate side on their latest release, this spring's Sweet Pea EP. This week they released a live video for one of the album's rawest tracks, "I Want To Die," a jittery garage-punk demo that doesn't waste much time sweating details. The video is as raw as the song, some shaky live footage accompanied by some state-of-the-art-circa-1986 camcorder effects.

You can stream the video below, and see the band in another shaky setting tonight when they play the Milwaukee Boat Line's Vista King at 9 p.m.