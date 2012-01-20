SPEAK Easy Gets Soulful

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Milwaukee rap crew KingHellBastard will play an album release show at Mad Planet behind their latest full-length, <em>The War Room</em>, but they won\'t be the only ones on the bill celebrating a new release. Opener and fellow Uni-Fi records labelmate SPEAK Easy will be marking the release of his latest EP, <em>I\'m Just Sayin</em>, which he <a href=\"http://unifirecords.bandcamp.com/album/im-just-sayin\">posted for free download on Bandcamp</a> today. <br /><br />The EP takes on a decidedly softer edge than SPEAK Easy\'s 2011 full-length <em>So To Speak</em>, drawing primarily from the sounds of chilled-out, classic soul. It\'s an EP that prides itself on its mellowness. "People thinking I\'m going to change because the flows so hot; I\'m not," he raps on "It\'s Whatever," "I relax and listen to Jill Scott."<br /><br />“I had the urge to put together a project with a really soulful vibe,” the rapper explains. “Soul music is very inspirational and usually has a strong message to go along with it … I wanted to hone in one particular vibe, but still offer a variety of messages.”<br /><br />The EP features production from Canned Beatz, Trellmattic, Lou Tang and T-Streetz. SPEAK Easy said he recorded it in conjunction with a new full-length, which he hopes to release by the end of the year. “I haven\'t nailed down a title yet,” he says, “but we\'ll be dropping the official single late spring, early summer.”<br /><br />You can steam the EP below.<br /><br /> <iframe height=\"355\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"300\" allowtransparency=\"true\" src=\"http://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/v=2/album=3865199217/size=grande2/bgcol=FFFFFF/linkcol=4285BB/\" style=\"position: relative; display: block; width: 300px; height: 355px;\"><a href="http://unifirecords.bandcamp.com/album/im-just-sayin">I\'m Just Sayin by SPEAK Easy</a></iframe> <br />